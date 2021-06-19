Anna University spells out rules for open book exam

In the light of the difficulties a large section of students had to undergo while undertaking online proctored exam for the odd semester, affiliated colleges of Anna University are hopeful that the open book exam in descriptive mode for even semester that begins on June 21 will be free of hassles.

A large number of students have been detected to have indulged in malpractice under the online proctored exam for the odd semester, which was conducted under a system that used artificial intelligence to record face emotions, eye movements and all activities.

All through the 60-minute duration of the exam comprising multiple-choice questions, students sat in a closed room facing the light ensuring enough brightness for the camera on the desktop, laptop, smart phone or tablet. The software treated movement out of the camera’s view as deviation of rules. Remote proctors/invigilators/squad kept continuous watch and monitored the candidates for the entire duration of the examination in addition to auto-proctoring.

Since the open book exam will be of descriptive type in pen and paper mode, managements of affiliated engineering colleges are considerably relieved, a functionary of a self-financing engineering college here said.

The questions are to be sent 30 minutes in advance and students are required to upload scanned answer sheets and original answer sheets to the websites of their colleges. The office of the Controller of Examinations, Anna University, has made it clear that students must not visit the institution to hand over the hard copy of the answer script in person.

“However, in the absence of real-time monitoring, it remains to be seen if students do real justice to the open book exam,” a senior professor said.

For examinations of fore-noon session, the answer script should be dispatched by registered post/speed post/courier service on the same day. For those in the afternoon session, the answer script should be dispatched either on the same day or the very next working day. Failure to do so will be treated as being absent, the university has said.

After the three-hour exam, students are given an hour to uploading the soft copy in PDF format.