HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman done to death

October 14, 2016 12:00 am | Updated December 01, 2016 05:51 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI:

The body of a woman was found in some bushes near Mathur in the district on Wednesday. The woman was found with injury marks on the neck, which may have apparently been caused with a glass bottle.

The Mathur police, on a tip-off, rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The woman was identified as Vellaiyammal (37) of Rasipuram near Mathur. She was an employee of a private company in the area. She did not return home on Wednesday and her relatives had been searching for her.

The police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.