Tiruchi Corporation mops up Rs.6.38 crore

The Tiruchi Corporation has mopped up Rs.6.38 crore since Saturday after it was announced that the demonetised old high denomination currencies would be accepted for tax remittances.

Officials said that the old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 denomination notes would continue to be accepted for tax payments including property and professional tax, water charges, vacant site tax and other tax dues till November 24.

On Saturday, the Corporation had mopped up Rs.2.35 crore. On Monday, it netted Rs.1.74 crore but the figure came down to Rs.53 lakhs on Tuesday. The Corporation’s collectible property tax demand for the year was around Rs.47 crore and the water charges demand was around Rs.30 crore.

Meanwhile, the rush for exchange of old high denomination currencies continued with a large number of people queuing up at various banks across the district on Tuesday. Long queues were witnessed at the Head Post Office here and other post offices in the district. Special arrangements had been made at the HPO, with separate queues for women and senior citizens.

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) witnessed long queues and many of them quickly ran out of cash soon after being loaded.