Fourth micro compost manufacturing yard inaugurated

The Tiruchi Corporation on Friday opened the fourth micro compost manufacturing yard in the city at Konakarai burial ground in K.Abishekapuram zone.

The micro compost yards are aimed at decentralising the solid waste management, by segregating bio degradable and non degradable wastes locally. The bio degradable wastes are to be made into bio fertilizer and distributed to farmers.

The Corporation had planned to set up micro compost yards at 20 locations in the city at a cost of Rs.14 crore.

As a pilot project, a compost yard was set up at Pookkollai near Ariyamangalam. The second and third units have been set up at Ambedkar Nagar in Srirangam and Birds Road in Cantonment.

Minister for Tourism Vellamandi N. Natarajan inaugurated the fourth unit at Konakkarai in the presence of Minister for Backward Class and Minorities S. Valarmathi, Mayor A. Jaya, Commissioner N. Ravichandran and Deputy Mayor J. Srinivasan on Saturday.

The yard has been set up at a cost of Rs.29.58 lakh and would cover about 4,035 households with a population of 20,175 in ward 57. Solid waste collected from about 45 streets in the ward would be processed at the yard. The initiative was taken up by the Corporation in an attempt to reduce dumping of solid waste at its main garbage dump at Ariyamangalam, where solid waste accumulated over the decades have been posing a major problem to the civic body. Local residents have been complaining of air and ground water pollution.

With nearly 12 lakh tonnes of accumulated garbage at the garbage dump, frequent fires, especially during the summer, cause much problems to the residents. The decentralisation of the solid waste management is expected to check the problem to a large extent.