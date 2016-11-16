Creating awareness of eye donation

Over 2,850 students of the Vignesh Group of Institutions came together to form a human image of an eye to promote awareness of eye donation at Sri Vignesh Vidyalaya at Koothur in the city recently.

The event was organised by the Sri Vignesh Group of Educational Institutions in association with Rotary International District 3000 and Joseph Eye Hospital in an attempt to create a Guinness World record for the largest human image of an eye.

Manoj D.Desai, Rotary International Director, M.Muruganandam, Rotary district governor, V.Gopinathan, Chairman, Vignesh Group of Institutions, and others were present.