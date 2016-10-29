Co llector’s plea on firecrackers

Collector K.S. Palanismay has appealed to the people to desist from using high decibel firecrackers while celebrating Deepavali.

In a press release, Mr.Palanisamy said only permitted varieties of firecrackers should be used and those producing above 125 decibels should not be sold or used. Fire crackers should not be burst between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Avoid bursting aerial fire crackers such as rockets close to huts. High decibel crackers should not be burst near hospitals and other silence zones, he said.