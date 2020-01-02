Youth resist bid to sacrifice idea of India: Satchidanandan

Terming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) a blatant violation of the principle of secularism in the Constitution, poet K. Satchidanandan on Wednesday said that the voices of protest of young men and women reverberating across the nation represent the resistance to attempts to sacrifice the idea of India.

Mr. Satchidanandan was inaugurating a debate on ‘Art, literature and culture: Contemporary pathways of resistance’ organised here as part of the district conference of Purogamana Kalasahithya Sanghom.

An extraordinary situation exists in Indian democracy today where the people who betrayed the Independence struggle are glorified as patriots and the people who, in reality, led it are treated as traitors, Mr. Satchidanandan said.

“People who are courageous enough to speak out are being labelled ‘urban Naxals’ and ‘tukde-tukde gang.’ A new vocabulary itself has come into existence — urban Naxals, tukde-tukde gang and the like — to denounce movements of resistance,” the award-winning poet said. He urged writers and artists to engage themselves in the ‘literature and art of dissent.’

While their immediate cause might be CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the countrywide protests reflect the intense hardships faced by the people in the past six years. Today, the youth of the country have come together ignoring distinctions of religion, caste, gender, ideology and race to shout from campuses and streets that “We will not allow this any more,” he said.

True democracy

Democracy is less a phenomenon that expresses itself every five years through an election than the sum total of events that take place in the five years between two elections, Mr. Satchidanandan said.

The true moment of the people and democracy arrives when citizens make a government their own through participation, resistance, protest, elections and assertion of civil rights. “Because, the power held by a regime is first and foremost a power that was stolen or alienated from the people,” he said.

The tools used

Today, the government can convert India into a prison without even declaring an Emergency. This is being done with the help of the new media, technology, Aadhaar cards and mobile apps and by the imposition of Section 144 and precluding organised protests and public meetings, he said.

The contemporary Indian scenario, Mr. Satchidanandan said, calls for an exploration of commonalities in the ideas that bring together people like Mahatma Gandhi, Karl Marx and B.R. Ambedkar rather than dwelling on what separates them, he said.