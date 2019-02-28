RTO starts functioning from new premises

The Motor Vehicle Department’s first swanky Regional Transport Office commenced functioning from the fifth floor of the bus terminal complex of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation at Thampanoor from Wednesday.

Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran, who formally inaugurated the 9,000-sq-ft fully air conditioned state-of-the-art office in the 12-storeyed complex, also launched Vahan-the Web application developed for various services of vehicle registration.

Addressing the MVD personnel, the Minister said 23 of the 93 offices of the RTO in the State had been modernised already and that the modernised RTO offices at Kozhikode and Kannur will be thrown open this week for citizens.

The government has commenced new 13 sub-RTO offices in the last 1,000 days. The government was committed to reduce road accidents by 2020.

Plans have been chalked out to introduce more surveillance cameras to nab traffic offenders.

The new RTO office has reception, e-seva kendra, latest queue management system, quick over the counter service and decked out with designer furniture, water fountain and other citizen friendly facilities.

With the switchover to Vahan, multiple visits by motorists to the MVD can be avoided.

Fancy number

The application for fancy number can be submitted online and the motorist can participate in the bidding sitting at home. The numbers can be booked till 4.30 p.m. on Saturday and the bidding will commence at 5 p.m and go on till 10 a.m. on Monday.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, presided over the function. Councillor V. M. Jayalekshmi, State Transport Commissioner Sudesh Kumar and South Zone Deputy Transport Commissioner Aby John spoke.