August 22, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Nidhinraj P., commandant, India Reserve Battalion, was appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, and Traffic, Thiruvananthapuram City, on Monday, August 21, 2023.

He will replace Ajith V., who has been transferred and posted as the District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta.