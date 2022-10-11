International workshop on disaster risk reduction to be held in Thiruvananthapuram

On the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) on Thursday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is organising a two-day international workshop at the Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM) here on October 14 and 15.

Experts from Geneva, Switzerland, Afghanistan, Namibia, the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the University of Malawi and so on will present papers at the workshop, which will focus on understanding the best practices adopted around the world to deal with landslips and practical management of disaster situations.

There will be sessions on activities of the Kerala Police’s G9 Squad and the Fire and Rescue Services, and presentations by various District Collectors on landslips, said a release here on Tuesday.

A curtain-raiser event for the workshop will be held at ILDM on Wednesday, which will be inaugurated by Revenue Minister K. Rajan.