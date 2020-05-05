Thiruvananthapuram

COVID-19: Nine people in hospital with symptoms

Nine people were admitted to hospitals with symptoms of COVID-19 in the district on Monday.

Officials said that the number of people under observation in hospitals stood at 13. They included four persons in Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam, eight in Taluk Hospital, Haripad, and one in Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. Besides, 1,325 people are in home quarantine across the district.

