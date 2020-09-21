Caseload in Thiruvananthapuram dips to 533

The capital district’s COVID-19 caseload, which had hovered around 900 during the last few days, fell drastically to 533 as testing dipped on Monday.
The death toll increased to 169 with four more deaths being attributed to the disease. The deceased including natives of Nedumangad (73-year-old), Thirumala (82 years), Russelpuram (65 years) and Karikkakom (57 years).
Among the new cases, 394 people acquired the infection through local contact, while the source of infection in 103 cases is unknown. Thirty-one health workers were also diagnosed with COVID-19. As many as 27 of those who tested positive were undergoing quarantine. Five people had come from other States. Among the patients 305 were women and 228 were men, with 47 persons aged below 15 years and 86 aged above 60 years. While 387 swab samples were collected, 703 test results were received on the day.
The district administration has placed 1,747 people under quarantine on Monday, taking the number of people being monitored as part of the COVID-19 containment measures to 26,587.
In a statement, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay has stressed on the need to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines in work places. The appeal comes amid offices and other work places in the State capital reporting COVID-19 cases in clusters.
The City police booked 24 people under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 for various violations. Eighty five people were fined for failing to wear masks.
