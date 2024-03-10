GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AG&P Pratham reduces CNG price in three districts by ₹2.5 a kg

Focussed on promoting CNG as an alternative automobile fuel, AG&P Pratham hopes the savings will foster a steady growth of CNG vehicles in the region.

March 10, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

AG&P Pratham, the compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas provider, has reduced the price of CNG in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha districts by ₹2.5 a kg. AG&P Pratham, a player in the city gas distribution (CGD) space, has revised the CNG rate from ₹88 a kg to ₹85.5 a kg.

Focussed on promoting CNG as an alternative automobile fuel, AG&P Pratham hopes the savings will foster a steady growth of CNG vehicles in the region. Auto, car, small commercial vehicles, truck and bus owners using CNG fuel will save up to 35% and 50% compared to diesel and petrol, respectively, a statement from the company said.

Ajith V. Nagandran, the company’s regional head, said in the statement that the price cut was aimed at elevating CNG’s status as the preferred fuel among vehicle owners and encouraging them to shift to CNG.

In Kerala, AG&P Pratham operates 34 CNG stations and plans to set up 150 more in the coming years.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.