Thiruvananthapuram

Suicide bid: two students critical

In a suspected suicide bid, two students were found lying unconscious at the premises of a college in Neyyattinkara with their wrists found slit. According to the Parassala police, the 19-year old students, a boy and a girl, whose identities were withheld, were found at the VTM NSS College in Dhanuvachapuram. They were also found to be foaming at the mouth, the police said. They were soon admitted at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital where their condition is learnt to be critical. The students were both reported missing, the police said.

