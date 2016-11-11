Steps to strengthen education sector

Steps will be taken to reinvigorate the education sector, Deputy Speaker V. Sasi has said.

He was speaking after the State-level inauguration of 140 school seminars selected from 140 Assembly constituencies in the State at a programme organised by the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vattiyurkavu, here on Thursday.

New projects

Mr. Sasi said thee government had prioritised public education, and was drawing up a number of projects for the same.

Changes would be brought in the functioning of and teaching in government and aided schools in keeping with the times.

Students’ academic standards would be raised, and improvements made, including to school buildings.

Owing to decline in public education sector, many schools had to be shut down. This would not happen during the tenure of the Left Democratic Front government, the Deputy Speaker said.

Teachers, voluntary organisations, and the public should support the government’s efforts to ensure this, he said.