Courses in logistics management, air cargo operations and airport operations would be instituted at satellite centres of the Kerala Institute of Travel and Tourism Studies (KITTS), Tourism Minister A. C. Moideen told the Assembly on Tuesday in reply to a question. The satellite centres would be sanctioned depending on the availability of students.

An international tourism training centre would be set up to host training programmes of international standards, offer internship to national and international students and offer student exchange programmes.

A new academic block would be set up to offer more courses at KITTS.