Thiruvananthapuram

Satellite centres

New courses at KITTS

Courses in logistics management, air cargo operations and airport operations would be instituted at satellite centres of the Kerala Institute of Travel and Tourism Studies (KITTS), Tourism Minister A. C. Moideen told the Assembly on Tuesday in reply to a question. The satellite centres would be sanctioned depending on the availability of students.

An international tourism training centre would be set up to host training programmes of international standards, offer internship to national and international students and offer student exchange programmes.

A new academic block would be set up to offer more courses at KITTS.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:04:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Satellite-centres/article16082111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY