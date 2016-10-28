On an idea-collection drive for Smart City

The suggestions from Technopark employees regarding the submission of the city Corporation’s Smart City proposals to the Union government were handed over by the representatives of Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation of Technopark employees, to Mayor V.K. Prasanth on Thursday. Prathidhwani had put up suggestion boxes across the campus to collect employees’ suggestions.

Film city plans

The Corporation also held consultations with representatives of the film industry on the Smart City project. The suggestions that came up include the development of Chitranjali studio as a film city.

At another function held at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram, the Mayor inaugurated the Smart Idea Challenge for college students and the online poll for the public as part of the Smart City project.

Tech-linked ideas

Smart Idea Challenge is a competition to pool in ideas and proposals from students and youth for technology-enabled development of the city’s basic infrastructure. The proposals have to be prepared by a team comprising of three to five individuals.

The proposals have to be e-mailed or submitted directly to the smart city cell functioning at the Mayor’s office.

The online polls are available at the website www.tvmcity.in and in the mobile application smartcity thiruvananthapuram.