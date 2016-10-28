Thiruvananthapuram

On an idea-collection drive for Smart City

The suggestions from Technopark employees regarding the submission of the city Corporation’s Smart City proposals to the Union government were handed over by the representatives of Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation of Technopark employees, to Mayor V.K. Prasanth on Thursday. Prathidhwani had put up suggestion boxes across the campus to collect employees’ suggestions.

Film city plans

The Corporation also held consultations with representatives of the film industry on the Smart City project. The suggestions that came up include the development of Chitranjali studio as a film city.

At another function held at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram, the Mayor inaugurated the Smart Idea Challenge for college students and the online poll for the public as part of the Smart City project.

Tech-linked ideas

Smart Idea Challenge is a competition to pool in ideas and proposals from students and youth for technology-enabled development of the city’s basic infrastructure. The proposals have to be prepared by a team comprising of three to five individuals.

The proposals have to be e-mailed or submitted directly to the smart city cell functioning at the Mayor’s office.

The online polls are available at the website www.tvmcity.in and in the mobile application smartcity thiruvananthapuram.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:25:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/On-an-idea-collection-drive-for-Smart-City/article16084214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY