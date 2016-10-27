Natakakalari from today

Minister for Culture A.K. Balan will inaugurate the fourth Natakakalari here on Thursday.

The Natakakalari, being organised under the aegis of the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, aims at overcoming the challenges faced by theatre, promoting new initiatives, and equipping the younger generation to take theatre forward.

On Thursday, K. Muraleedharan, MLA, will preside over the inaugural function, which will be held at 6 p.m.

Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the valedictory function at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Amateur plays

Mayor V.K. Prasanth will preside over the function.

Amateur plays will be held in connection with the Natakakalari at Bharat Bhavan on Saturday.