IMA opposes medical commission Bill

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) organised a nationwide dharna in 500 cities across the country on Wednesday, demanding that the proposed National Medical Commission Bill be done away with.

Inaugurating the dharna organised by the IMA State chapter in front of Raj Bhavan, State president of IMA V.G. Pradeep Kumar said the public should oppose retrograde laws which could defeat all the achievements of modern medicine.

The public should be made aware that the National Medical Commission proposed by the Centre by including “one hundred per cent nominated members, non-doctors and other vested interests,” after dissolving the present Medical Council of India, is undemocratic and could upset the medical education and treatment scenario, he said.

The proposed Bill seeks to dissolve Medical Council of India and section 16.1.b of MCI Act which says that the basic qualification to practise modern medicine is MBBS.