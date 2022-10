This time the Mangaluru Dasara will be more bright.

More lights would be illuminated on the streets and buildings around the Mangaladevi temple.

The Gokarnanatha temple management was illuminating streets where the Mangaluru Dasara Shobha Yatre was being taken out.

This included Kudroli Temple, Mannagudde, Lady Hill Circle, PVS Junction, Navabharat Circle, Hampankatta, Car Street, and New Chitra Theatre, in Mangaluru