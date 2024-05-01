GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two arrested, 407 grams of MDMA worth ₹9 lakh seized

May 01, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch police here have arrested two persons and seized 407 grams of MDMA worth ₹9 lakh from the accused.

The police idenified the accused as Mohammed Ishan, 35, and Jaffar Sadiq, 35, both from Ullal.

In a press note, the city police said based on a tip off, they raided a house in Kotekar Beeri and seized the MDMA that had been stocked illegally. The accused were procuring MDMA synthetic drug from Bengaluru and selling it to college students and other prospective clients in the city.

Apart form the MDMA, the police also seized a car, four mobile phones, a digital weighing machine and ₹32,800. Sadiq is an accused in nine criminal cases, including an attempt to murder case and cannabis-selling case registered in Ullal Police Station. Ishan is an accused in a case of illegal sale of MDMA registered in Konaje Police station.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime, law and justice / police / narcotics & drug trafficking / universities and colleges / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.