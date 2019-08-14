Mangaluru

Tree falls on school bus in Mangaluru, none injured

It was a narrow escape for students of Cambridge International School in Mangaluru.

17 students were in the vehicle belonging to the Cambridge International School

A huge tree fell on a school bus and a tanker on NH 66 near Nanthoor circle in Mangaluru city on Wednesday morning. However, no one was injured.

ACP (Traffic) M. Manjunath Shetty told The Hindu a landslip caused the tree to fall. All the 17 students of the private school were safe, he said. The road was being cleared for traffic, he added.

The bus was moving from Pumpwell junction towards Nanthoor junction when the incident occurred.

The bus belongs to the Cambridge International School, according to Police Inspector (Traffic), Mangaluru East.

Rain continue to pound the coastal district since Sunday night after a day’s break. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain for the next 24 hours.

