Tourism sector can herald further growth of the coastal region, says hospitality expert

January 03, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Tourism industry has been the largest among all industries worldwide that does not require huge investments. Dakshina Kannada that has a host of tourist attractions can easily reap in benefits with proper planning, said B.N. Girish, Vice President, Ocean Pearl Group of Hotels, Mangaluru, on Tuesday, January 3.

He was speaking on “Coastal Development and the Media” at the Annual Convention of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists here. Mr. Girish said tourism that contributes to nearly 10% of the GDP, was also an industry that gives employment to a large number of people, thereby, improving the local economy to a considerable extent.

What was needed for the robust development of tourism in the region was proper planning and implementation. Data collection on visiting tourists plays an important role to plan facilities and attractions for them, he said adding the government was required to provide only necessary infrastructure, including roads and other facilities.

Kantara movie, Mr. Girish said became a hit because it showcased the rich cultural heritage of the coastal region. If a movie could succeed, why not the real presentation of the culture and tradition become a hit, he mused. The coast has multiple tourist attractions — beach, the Western Ghats, the temples, the rivers and the healthcare facilities — that could be exploited to the maximum to develop tourism, he said.

While the media in the coast has relatively been proactive and was bereft of yellow journalism, it should not glorify negative news. With the advent of the social media, even a small negative item reaches the nooks and corners of the World thereby eroding the image of the region. The Brand Mangalore initiative of the Journalists Association was a positive development in that regard, Mr. Girish said.

Senior journalist Manohar Prasad moderated the discussion while Association President Srinivas Nayak Indaje was present.