GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Special train from Mangaluru to Barauni

April 30, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways will operate a weekly special train between Mangaluru Central-Barauni-Mangaluru Central for nine trips each to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 06093 Mangaluru Central – Barauni Junction Weekly Special leaves Mangaluru Central at 2.15 p.m. on Sundays, May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 to Reach Barauni at 10.30 p.m. the third day. Train no. 06094 Barauni Junction – Mangaluru Central Weekly Special leaves Barauni at 11.45 p.m. on Wednesdays, May 8, 15, 22, 29, June 5, 12, 19, 26 and July 3 to reach Mangaluru Central at 12.30 p.m. the fourth day.

The train will have eight sleeper classes, eight-second classes, and two second-class luggage cum brake van coaches. It will run via Shoranur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Erode, Katpady, Vijayawada, Vizinagaram, Sambalpur, Bokaro and Chittaranjan, said a release from Southern Railways.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.