Special train from Mangaluru to Barauni

April 30, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - MANGALURU

The Railways will operate a weekly special train between Mangaluru Central-Barauni-Mangaluru Central for nine trips each to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 06093 Mangaluru Central – Barauni Junction Weekly Special leaves Mangaluru Central at 2.15 p.m. on Sundays, May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 to Reach Barauni at 10.30 p.m. the third day. Train no. 06094 Barauni Junction – Mangaluru Central Weekly Special leaves Barauni at 11.45 p.m. on Wednesdays, May 8, 15, 22, 29, June 5, 12, 19, 26 and July 3 to reach Mangaluru Central at 12.30 p.m. the fourth day.

The train will have eight sleeper classes, eight-second classes, and two second-class luggage cum brake van coaches. It will run via Shoranur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Erode, Katpady, Vijayawada, Vizinagaram, Sambalpur, Bokaro and Chittaranjan, said a release from Southern Railways.