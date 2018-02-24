Six held for illegallytransporting cattle

The police arrested six persons on the charge of illegally transporting 34 head of cattle in two container trucks at Akashvani Junction in Brahmavar in Udupi district in the early hours of Friday.
According to the police, the two containers carrying the 34 head of cattle were moving one behind the other from Kundapur to Udupi, when the police stopped them for checking at around 2.30 a.m.
The police arrested six persons for illegal transportation of cattle. The names of the accused were given as Basappa Kangar, Mallana Gowda Ramana Gowda, Anand, Srisail M. Hiremath, Arif and Jafar Sadik. According to the police, the accused had stolen the cattle and were transporting them to Kasaragod in Kerala. A case has been registered at the Brahmavar police station and investigation is on.
