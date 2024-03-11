GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shobha Karandlaje releases new dwarf coconut variety and two hybrid cocoa varieties developed by CPCRI

VTL CH II cocoa variety is tolerant to black pod rot, ‘Kalpa Suvarna’ coconut variety is best suited for tender coconut production

March 11, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KUKKE SUBRAHMANYA

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje releasing a new dwarf coconut variety named Kalpa Suvarna and two new hybrid varieties of cocoa developed by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) at a farmers’ meet organised by the institute at its Kidu Research Station in Dakshina Kannada on Monday, March 11.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje releasing a new dwarf coconut variety named Kalpa Suvarna and two new hybrid varieties of cocoa developed by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) at a farmers’ meet organised by the institute at its Kidu Research Station in Dakshina Kannada on Monday, March 11. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje released a new dwarf coconut variety named ‘Kalpa Suvarna’ and two new hybrid varieties of cocoa developed by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) at a farmers’ meet organised by the institute at its Kidu Research Station, near here, in Dakshina Kannada on Monday, March 11.

One of the cocoa varieties released is tolerant to black pod rot which is high in high rainfall regions of Karnataka and Kerala.

According to K. Balachandra Hebbar, Director, CPCRI, ‘Kalpa Suvarna’ variety is ideal for tender coconut and copra production. The variety starts flower 30-36 months after planting. Its fruits are large-sized, oblong, and green in colour. Its tender nut water content is 431 ml and the copra content is around 186 grams with an oil content of 64.5%. The variety yields 108 to 130 nuts per palm every year under good management. It is recommended for cultivation in Karnataka and Kerala.

“The variety is best suited for producing tender coconuts,” he said.

Coca varieties

The coca varieties – VTL CH I and VTL CH II – released have high fat and nutrient contents, he said.

The VTL CH I is a high yielder and can be cultivated as an inter-crop both in arecanut and coconut plantations. It is suitable for traditional Karnataka and Kerala belts and Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh also, he said.

The VTL CH II is also a high yielder. It is tolerant to black pod rot which is high in high rainfall region. It is suitable for Karnataka and Kerala. We will also release it for Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The yield of both the varieties is 1.5 kg to 2.5 kg dry bean per tree per year, the Director said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.