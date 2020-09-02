‘Seaweed cultivation will helpcreate job opportunities’

Fisheries Department to promote it in the coastal region from next year

The Department of Fisheries will promote seaweed cultivation in the State’s coastal region from the next year, according to Director of Fisheries Ramacharya.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the country has the potential to produce about 17 lakh tonnes of seaweed annually. Now, the annual production stood at about 25,000 tonnes.

He said that the department is in touch with the Central Marine Fisheries Institute (CMFRI). The institute has carried out experiments on cultivating seaweed in Ankola and Karwar areas in Uttara Kannada district which is best suited for the purpose.

The director said that places that do not see much sea wave action and where the salinity level is constant are best suited for seaweed cultivation.

“There is good demand for seaweed from pharmaceutical companies and ice cream manufacturers,” he said and added that the department is ready to procure seeds from Mandapam in Tamil Nadu where seaweed is grown in large quantities, and supply them to growers. The department will also work on creating a market link.

Mr. Ramacharya said that the raft on which it is cultivated will cost about ₹ 15,000. The department will provide subsidy for each such raft.

The department is planning to promote seaweed cultivation is association with self-help groups or non-government organisations. Seaweed cultivation will help create employment opportunities.

“We will, in association with the CMFRI, identify places where seaweed can be cultivated,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally of SHGs promoted by Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project in Ujire in Dakshina Kannada in October 2017, had asked fishermen, women and SHGs along the coastline to opt for seaweed farming.

Mr. Modi said that seaweed, which are full of water, can be used as input in farming to fight drought. Cultivating seaweed would help fetch income for women and fishermen.

The Research Centre of the CMFRI in Mangaluru demonstrated a method of seaweed cultivation at Alvaekodi village, Udupi district, on March 7, 2018. It was to create awareness among the coastal people on alternative livelihood options.