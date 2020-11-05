Sasihithlu Beach to be developed without causing harm to fishermen’s interests

Plan ready for construction of sea protection wall, says Minister

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari on Tuesday said that the government will develop the Sasihithlu-Munda Beach, off Mukka, at an initial cost of ₹ 10 crore.

The development, Mr. Poojari said, would be undertaken without affecting the interests of local fishermen. Already, ₹ 5 crore have been released for the development work, he said and added that a ₹ 4.15 crore plan was prepared for the construction of a sea protection wall.

He was speaking to reporters during a visit to Sasihithlu Beach along with Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and others.

Mr. Kotian urged the Minister that beach development should also ensure the protection of the interests of local fishermen. He said that fishermen from Sasihithlu should be able to access the benefits of the proposed Hejmady Fishing Harbour to the North of Nandni-Shambhavi Estuary.

Comprehensive plan

Interacting with officials earlier, Dr. Rajendra said that since the beach falls under Coastal Regulation Zone 1, no permanent structure, including all-weather concrete road, cannot be constructed during the development project. Instead of permanent structures, temporary structures such as cottages could be built on the location, he suggested.

He also asked the officials whether any comprehensive plan for developing the beach as a surfing destination was prepared.

Highlighting local woes, Zilla Panchayat member Vinod Bollur said that residents of Sasihithlu village were not getting adequate supply of the Netravathi water through the Mangaluru City Corporation facility. Dr. Rajendra directed officials concerned to resolve the issue.

Fishermen leader Shobendra Sasihithlu said that 146 house owners in the locality have not received possession certificates since 1990. There was a need to develop a fishermen colony, he said. While officials said that possession certificates could not be issued due to technical problems, Dr. Rajendra asked them to identify vacant government land and a list of homeless persons to take the proposal forward.

Dr. Rajendra directed the development officer of the Haleyangadi Gram Panchayat to stop collection of entry fee from visitors to the beach and also ensure protection of structures there.