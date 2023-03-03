Redeveloped Kadri Park road to be inaugurated on Sunday

March 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kadri Park road redeveloped under the Smart City Mission will be inaugurated on Sunday. In addition, foundation stones for rebuilding the Central Market Building under public private partnership (PPP) model, constructing pedestrian sea-river link hanging bridge from Sulthan Bathery to Tannirbavi, and waterfront promenade development project from Nethravati railway bridge (near Morgan’s Gate) to Bolar sea face, under the mission, will also be laid on the same day.

Informing this to presspersons on Friday, Mayor Jayananda Anchan said the park road from the Circuit House junction to Padavu High School junction (on NH 66) has been redeveloped at a cost of ₹16.5 crore. It has been redeveloped to beautify the Kadri Park area with facilities for parking, decorative streetlights, granite pergola, and monument pillars. The road will be inaugurated at 4.15 p.m.

Central Market

Mr. Anchan said that rebuilding of the six-storey Central Market building will cost ₹114 crore. Somayaji Estates Pvt. Ltd. is the PPP partner. The building will have about five lakh sqft area of which the PPP partner will have to hand over 1.5 lakh sqft area to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in the ground floor level as per the agreement. The building will come up on 3.6 acres of which 0.6 acres have been reserved for roads. The building will have lower ground, ground, upper ground, first, second and third floors. It will have parking facility for 650 cars, of which 500 cars will be on the terrace, and 150 two-wheelers. It will have refrigeration facility for storing fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat. There will be two escalators and 10 lifts. The PPP partner’s agreement with the MCC will be for 30 years and the partner will have to pay ₹3.07 crore to MCC every year. This payment amount will go up by 5% every year till 30 years.

Hanging bridge

Mr. Anchan said that the hanging bridge will be 260 m long and 3 m wide. It will be 15 m high from the high flood level. There will be ramp connectivity on both the sides of the bridge and there will be two lifts.

The waterfront promenade development project for 2.1 km long will be taken up at a cost of ₹60 crore. It includes setting up a biodiversity park and creation of a bird-watching area near the Nethravati railway bridge, building a pathway of 6 m width for a stretch of 2.1 km and laying a cycle track of 3 m width from the bridge to Bolar sea face. The other facilities to be created include establishing an outdoor gym, creating a cycle stand and a buggy point for the introduction of buggies, setting up of play area for children, a pet park, and developing a park with seating arrangements, and landscaping.

In addition, there will be a ghat to enable the visitors to touch the water. A boardwalk facility will be created inside the waters at the South Point. It will have a boat making experience yard. The entry and exit plaza will be built near the Nethravati bridge. There will be decks, kiosks for shops, ticket counter, security, washrooms, and other public amenities. A sewage treatment plant too will be constructed. The treated water will be used for watering parks and gardens.

The Mayor said that the foundation stones for the three projects will be laid between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. Later a related stage function will be held at T V Ramana Pail Hall at 6 p.m.