‘Pumpwell flyover will be completed by Jan. 31’

The flyover at Pumpwell in the city will be completed by January 31 as per the joint commitment given by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the concessionaire of the project Navayuga Udupi Tollway Private Ltd (NUTPL), a technical consultant of the project told the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting here on Monday.

The consultant said that the road work on Thokkottu side of the flyover has been completed. The road on Karnataka Bank side of the flyover will be completed by this month end, he said. Yashwant, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department which is monitoring the work to ensure that the NHAI and NUTPL met the deadline as per the committment given by them to the district administration, said that the road works could be completed as planned.

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, questioned the delay in completing the project on time. Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada, presided over the meeting. Subbarama Holla, Excutive Engineer, Mangaluru Division of the National Highways division under the Public Works Department, told the meeting that the new bridge at Gurupura across the Phalguni will be completed by May.

Mr. D’Souza pointed out that though the bridge could be ready it cannot be put into use unless it was connected to the Mangaluru-Moodbidri highway through approach roads at both ends of the bridge. The land for the same is yet to be acquired. Mr. Holla said that the land is being acquired.

Special Land Acquisition Officer for the NHAI for Mangaluru-Karkala highway widening project told the meeting that the final 3D notification for acquiring land for the project has been issued covering 18 villages under Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Poojary said that a meeting with the managing director of KRDIL will be held in Mangaluru to decide whether some building works of government degree colleges and PU colleges entrusted to KRDIL should be withdrawn or continued.

It is because the KRDIL has not completed some of the works which are four years old. The Minister said that about 3,000 students have been accommodated in PG accommodations for lack of hostels.