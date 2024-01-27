GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Previous BJP government pushed Karnataka into debt trap, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

The party leaders will meet the block-level workers every 45 days in the coming days to listen to their suggestions and grievances, says the Minister in charge of Udupi district

January 27, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Asking Congress workers to gear up to face the coming Lok Sabha election, Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development, Welfare of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens alleged on Saturday, January 27, that the previous BJP government passed on a debt burden of ₹3.50 lakh crores to the present State government.

Addressing the party workers at Kundapur, Ms. Hebbalkar who is also the in-charge Minister of Udupi district, alleged that the BJP government pushed the State into a debt trap.

She said that the Congress workers should ensure that the five guarantee schemes reached the people. The party might have lost all five Assembly seats in Udupi district in last year’s election. But since the Congress government is in power, the workers should make use of the guarantee schemes to turn in favour of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

She said that the party leaders will meet the block-level workers every 45 days in the coming days to listen to their suggestions and grievances. The block-level presidents and leaders should respond to the suggestions of base-level party workers and ensure that the party candidate is elected from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency.

She said that the party workers should face the BJP like in a battle field in the coming Lok Sabha election.

Later, addressing the party workers in Udupi the minister said that the base-level workers are the lifeline of the party which will not ignore them at any cost. “The Congress is like a family, a pariwar,” she said.

The Minister said that during her next visits to the district she will reserve an hour to meet the party workers.

Referring to the allegations over inferior quality of work done at Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala during the tenure of the last BJP goverment, she said that none will be protected on the matter.

