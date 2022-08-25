Prasad Krishna takes additional charge as Director of NIT-K

Prasad Krishna, Director, National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, took additional charge as the Director of National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, on Thursday.

Prof. Krishna is an alumnus of NIT-K. He was a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering (since 2009) and served as Dean (Alumni Affairs and International Relations) from 2016-2018 at the NIT-K, later got appointed as Director of NIT, Kozhikode, in October 2021.

He is a recipient of Kirlosker Gold Medal and Sir M. Visvesvaraya memorial prize from the University of Mysore for securing first rank in B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering (1983) from the then Karnataka Regional Engineering College and now the NIT-K. He received his Master’s degree from IIT Madras and obtained his Doctoral Degree in Manufacturing from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA.

Prof. Krishna has more than 37 years of professional experience in diverse sectors, and had worked in organizations like TVS Sundaram Clayton Pvt. Ltd., Gas Turbine Research Establishment, (DRDO), Bengaluru as Scientist-B, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (ISRO), Thiruvananthapuram, as Scientist-SB, HMT Ltd, Kochi as Design Engineer (1984-1991), a release from the NIT-K said.

“It is a honour and privilege to steer the alma mater to even greater heights. We are committed to develop NIT-K as a multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU) making it as a preferred destination for aspiring minds from all over the world,” the release quoted him of having said.