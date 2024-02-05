GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Power supply system in Mangaluru to go underground soon

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, urges Minister for Energy K.J. George to ensure that the overhead power lines on the Mangaluru Dasara procession circuit from Kudroli to Kudroli via Kulur Ferry Road, Narayana Guru Circle, M.G. Road, PVS, New Chitra Talkies and Car Street, be taken underground

February 05, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Energy K.J. George on Monday, February 5, said having selected Mysuru city for the underground power cabling project, the department will also consider Mangaluru City Corporation area for a similar exercise.

He was responding to a suggestion in this regard by B.M. Farooq, MLC, and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, at an interaction programme with people’s representatives of Dakshina Kannada district organised by Mangalore Electricity Supply Company. The project would be undertaken on an annuity basis in Mysuru and a similar method could be adopted in Mangaluru too, the Minister said.

Under the annuity mode, a private player executes the work and the cost would be collected from the consumers, he said. Mr. Farooq said underground cabling was good for a city like Mangaluru.

Mr. Kamath urged the Minister to ensure that the overhead power lines on the Mangaluru Dasara procession circuit from Kudroli to Kudroli via Kulur Ferry Road, Narayana Guru Circle, M.G. Road, PVS, New Chitra Talkies and Car Street, be taken underground. Overhead lines on Car Street and Mangaladevi Temple Car Street were taken underground during the Smart City project, the MLA said.

The MLA also urged the department to take high and low tension power lines near the Urwa Mahaganapathi Temple underground to facilitate the Rathotsava. The temple recently got a new chariot and the presence of overhead lines obstruct the Rathotsava, he said.

Responding to this, Mr. George said the Dasara Circuit underground project was estimated to cost ₹30 crore and would have to be taken up separately. However, the Mahaganapathi temple lines would be taken underground immediately, he assured.

Mr. Kamath demanded the Dasara Circuit may be undertaken as a pilot when the project to take overhead lines in the city underground commences. The Minister agreed for the same.

