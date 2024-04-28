Organic farming needs more support from people and govt., says paddy variety conserver from Dakshina Kannada

April 28, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Expressing his concern over declining paddy cultivation in Dakshina Kannada, paddy variety conserver 80-year-old B.K. Deva Rao from Mittabagilu on Sunday, April 28, sought the support of people and the government for organic cultivation of paddy and crops.

Speaking at the function of Organic Farmers and Consumers Group, Mangaluru, Mr. Rao, who recently received ‘Plant Genome Saviour Farmers Reward’ for preserving different varieties of paddy by cultivating them every year, said over the years the area under paddy cultivation was drastically coming down and the fields were being used for growing arecanut and rubber.

The stoppage of paddy cultivation has led to severe depletion of underground water level. This was due to farmers laying borewells to meet the water demand of arecanut. Water shortage has led farmers to cut down the area of paddy cultivation. “As against 20 acres I was cultivating earlier, the area under paddy has come down to around 3 acres,” he said.

Expressing the need to encourage organic paddy cultivation, Mr. Rao said he has been cultivating in a traditional way over 200 varieties of paddy on his agricultural farm. “These varieties are being cultivated in small plots. I ensure paddy saplings have the right amount of water, natural manure, and nutrients.” Regarding the absence of agriculture labour and other challenges for organic cultivation of rice and crops, Mr. Rao expressed the need for more support from consumers and government for promotion of .organic cultivation.

President of Organic Farmers and Consumers Group, Mangaluru, G.R. Prasad, on Sunday announced start of ‘Savayava Balaga Mangaluru Farmers Producers Organisation’ to support organic farmers and consumers. The new organisation will work towards providing market intervention to farmers and provide better facilities for storage of produce. It intends to provide e-commerce facility for sale of farmers produce and arrange for organic nutrients and fertilisers. The organisation will help farmers in getting aid from government and other agencies.

Secretary of Organic Farmers and Consumers Group, Ratnakar Kulai, said it will take up a massive drive between July and August to encourage organic farming and its techniques in schools in Dakshina Kannada.

President of Sharada Group of Institutions, M.B. Puranik, launched the new website of the group www.savayavabalaga.org. Orange fruit seller-turned educationalist Harekala released new T-shirts and caps of the group.