GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘News about ‘closure’ of Palakkad Railway Division is baseless’

Updated - May 14, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has termed as baseless some reports in a section of the media and on social media about the closure of the division or the formation of a new one.

In a statement, Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi said the reports were entirely speculative and devoid of any factual basis. “There have been no discussions, proposals, or plans whatsoever, regarding closure of Palakkad division or establishment of any new division. The assertions made in these reports are entirely unfounded and have caused unnecessary confusion and concern among the public,” he said.

He said the division was seriously concerned by the spread of misinformation, particularly in today’s age of social media, where baseless news can rapidly gain traction and influence public opinion. Moreover, the response from certain individuals of prominence, who have reacted to these reports without verifying the accuracy of the claims, only serves to exacerbate the situation.

Mr. Chaturvedi further said, “We urge all press outlets to exercise greater diligence and responsibility in verifying the authenticity of such news stories before publication.”

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Roads and Rails / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.