Muthalik plans electoral contest to set right affairs in BJP

December 17, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Saturday asserted that he was planning to enter the electoral fray to set right the affairs in the Bharatiya Janata Party as it has sidelined the Hindutva agenda and was indulging in corrupt practices.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Mr. Muthalik said he would officially declare his candidature for an Assembly Constituency now being represented by Minister V. Sunil Kumar by this month-end. Being vocal against the Minister for the last few months by charging him to be corrupt and indifferent towards Hindutva activists, Mr. Muthalik said he wanted to represent the voice of Hindus in the State Assembly.

Mr. Muthalik said both the BJP and Mr. Kumar have sidelined Hindutva. He noted: ‘‘To protect the Hindu activists and their cause, I have been conducting surveys in about seven to eight state Assembly constituencies. I may finalise one Assembly constituency and declare it officially by this month-end,”’ he said. The response towards his candidature has been good during his tour of five-six times in Karkala constituency.

He charged Mr. Kumar of foisting false cases against Sene activists as the Minister feared the former. The Congress was earlier demeaning Hindus; but now the BJP too has resorted to the same practice.

Mr. Muthalik charged that the BJP leadership had no morality and courage to speak to Hindu activists. Those Hindu activists who were falsely charged by the police when the Congress government was in power, continue to face charges as rowdy sheeters. The BJP government did not do justice to those Hindu activists who courageously fought for the Hindu cause.

He alleged more than 3,000 Hindu activists continue to languish after being implicated by the police as rowdy-sheeters. Mr. Muthalik warned that the federation of 18 Hindu organisations that were backing the BJP may change their stand if the party does not mend its ways.

Besides Karkala, Mr. Muthalik has also identified Terdal, Jamakhandi (both in Bagalakote), Sringeri, Belagavi South, and North and Dharwad as potential constituencies.