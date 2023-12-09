HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Musical fountain and laser show will resume shortly at Kadri Park, says Dakshina Kannada DC

December 09, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The musical fountain and laser show at the Kadri Park will resume shortly, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan here on Friday.

Chairing the meeting of Kadri Park Development Committee, Mr. Muhilan asked officials to repair at the earliest the children’s train, which has not been operating for over one month. Officials were asked to create better play facilities for special children in the park.

Expressing the need of street lights in the park, Mr. Muhilan said home guards should be deployed to prevent illegal activities in the park. Borewell should be laid in the park to meet the water requirement of the plant nursery. Mr. Muhilan asked Mangaluru Urban Development Authority to develop the Ganganapalla tank in the park.

Mr. Muhilan asked Mangaluru Smart City Limited to install CCTVs in the park. Drones should not be allowed to be used in park and boards in this regard should be put up, he said.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand, MSCL General Manager (Technical) K.S. Arun Prabha and Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture Department Janaki, attended the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.