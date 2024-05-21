GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mother, son from Dakshina Kannada die in road accident in Sakleshpura

Published - May 21, 2024 07:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old student and his mother died, while six others, including three children, were injured when the car they were travelling in hit a container lorry near Kempuhole on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway on the Dakshina Kannada-Hassan border on Tuesday morning.

The Sakleshpura Rural police identified the deceased as Shafiq Ahmed, 20, and Shafia Ahmed, 50, residents of Bondala village near Panemangaluru of Bantwal taluk.

Shafiq, a student of P.A. College Engineering College, was driving the car with his mother and six other family members. They were returning home after attending a family event in Bengaluru. There was head-on collision between the two vehicles. All eight injured were brought to private hospital in Mangaluru where Shafiq and Shafia succumbed, the police said.

Karnataka / Mangalore / Bangalore / death / hospital and clinic

