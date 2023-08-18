MCC zonal commissioners authorised to approve building plans up to 500 sq.ft floor area

August 18, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner on Friday delegated the powers to approve building plans and occupancy certificates with floor area up to 500 sq.ft to zonal commissioners so as to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

A communique from MCC here said hitherto, all files pertaining to plan approvals and occupancy certificates for all kinds of buildings beyond 250 sq.ft floor area, including residential, commercial, and others, were submitted to the Commissioner’s office for approval. Having regard to the inconvenience to general public with the resultant delays, the Commissioner decided to delegate the powers.

All files pertaining to building licence, occupancy certificate, license renewal, building repair etc., up to 500 sq.ft floor area will now have to be cleared at the zonal office level. This has to be done after the report from the Assistant Urban Planning Officer. All such files should be cleared within 15 days through the Nirman 2 (Land and Building Plan Approval System) online portal of the State government. The Joint Director (Urban Planning) will review the progress of the file clearance every month.

The communique said over 150 applications are being received every month regarding building licence, occupancy certificate etc. The new system thus will ensure people need not visit the MCC headquarters for such buildings.