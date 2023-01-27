Master plan on the anvil for overall development of coastal Karnataka, says CM Bommai

January 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, January 27, said the government was preparing a master plan for the overall development of Coastal Karnataka.

He was speaking after inaugurating Parashurama Theme Park conceptualised by Karkala MLA and Minister V. Sunil Kumar atop Umikkal Hill at Bailoor near Karkala in Udupi district.

Mr. Bommai said, “Coastal Karnataka has ample opportunities in the tourism front. Plans are underway to develop tourism in Coastal Karnataka and will be executed in the coming days. A master plan for Coastal Karnataka with emphasis on pilgrimage tourism, beach tourism, cultural tourism and hinterland tourism will be prepared to boost the economic growth of the region.”

The Chief Minister noted that people of the region, including fishermen, farmers and traders, are hardworking. There is a need for expansion of industrialisation along with tourism in the region. For this, infrastructure is an essential element. The Global Investors Meet has already attracted investments worth ₹1.5 lakh crore for the coastal districts. The life of people will see drastic change once the investments start flowing in this region, he said.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, district in-charge Minister S. Angara and others were present.

Big plans

Speaking to reporters earlier in Karkala, Mr. Bommai said the government has big plans for the coast in the forthcoming Budget. “The coast plays an important role in Karnataka economy. We have specific plans to boost activities in ports, infrastructure, tourism etc. Wait till Budget,” he said.

Afraid of the response

On reported statements of former chief minister Siddaramaiah about the tour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Karnataka, Mr. Bommai said the former was afraid of people’s response to Mr. Modi’s programmes in the State. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s programmes did not attract many people. Mr. Siddaraiamah is making the statements to hide his fear.

Responding to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s another reported statement that BJP is making the coast a laboratory of Hindutva, Mr. Bommai said the government is making the coast a laboratory for development. It is the Congress that had indulged in politics of appeasement by pleasing one community while ignoring the poor, the dalits and other backward classes of people, he alleged.