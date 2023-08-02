Manipur violence is state sponsored, alleges activist

August 02, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Activist S. Shivasundar alleged on Wednesday that the Manipur violence is “state sponsored” and security forces have lent ammunition to the majority Meiteis to attack Kukis.

Addressing a protest organised by the Samana Manaskara Vedike at Christian High School ground in Udupi seeking dismissal of Manipur government for failing to control violence, he said that Meiteis and Kukis have fought against the British together, but now they are divided. The violence erupted after Meiteis demanded ST tag. If provided it will enable them to own land hills dominated by Kukis. Properties of Kukis are now being targetted in the violence.

He said that the demand of Meiteis is not justifiable. Kukis and Nagas are the deprived sections while Meiteis are power wielding people. In this situation the Manipur government should treat all equally and should not target Kukis on the guise that they engaged in opium and poppy cultivation. Now Kukis are being divested of their right to live.

K. Phaniraj, a teacher and an activist, said that if people do not protest, the majoritarianism attitude of the government will only get stronger. “Atrocities against Kuki tribals is manifestation of Hindutva fascism,” he said.

Orator Janet Barboza said that the parade of naked women in Manipur was a serious offence and has made people to think whether a civilised society exists.

Earlier the protesters took out a jatha from Mother of Sorrows church to the ground.