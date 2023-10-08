Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath plans mental health support system in colleges

October 08, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Saturday said he was planning to address mental health distress among the young adults by providing mental health services, particularly, for government PU and degree college students in his constituency.

He was speaking after inaugurating “Mindful Equality- Mental Health as a Universal Human Right,” a year-long community mental health programme initiated by NGO Anirvedha Foundation in association with the Swasthika National Business School and Rotary Mangalore Downtown here.

Encouraging the programme organisers, Mr. Kamath said he would support the mental health services initiative to youngsters if the organisers take up the same. Over 6,000 students from government colleges in Mangaluru stand to benefit from such an initiative, he said, adding, “This small step probably could be one of the ways of strengthening the theme of the organisers.” Thus, a mental health support system could be built, he said.

Giving his own example, Mr. Kamath stressed the need for knowing one’s abilities and limitations to do well in life. The audience in the event took an oath to foster mental health safety of the community.

Psychiatrist Ravish Thunga highlighted the critical role of mental health in shaping the future generation in his keynote address.

Swasthika School Chairman Raghavendra Holla, Anirvedha Director K.T. Shwetha, Rotary Club Secretary Umesh Gatty and others were present.