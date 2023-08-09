HamberMenu
Mangalore University presents ₹1.75 crore deficit Budget for 2023-24

August 09, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Academic Council of Mangalore University in its meeting on Tuesday approved a ₹1.75 crore deficit Budget for 2023-24.

Finance Officer (in-charge) of the university Y. Sangappa presented the Budget which has estimated the total receipts at ₹198.12 crore and the total expenditure at ₹199.87 crore.

The Budget did not propose any new projects. It allocated funds for the ongoing projects.

It allocated ₹20 lakh for upgrading the university website and ₹10 lakh for its school upgradation programme. The university has reserved ₹8 crore each for the ongoing Advance Research Centre project at Belapu in Udupi district and construction of international hostel, class room complex and auditorium interior works. In addition, ₹1 crore has been allocated for constructing a swimming pool in the university campus, ₹50 lakh for renovating Mangala auditorium, ₹50 lakh for laying 400m synthetic track at the campus, and ₹10 lakh for providing amenities for women students and employees.

