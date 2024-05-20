GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man killed in road accident near Padil

Published - May 20, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man, identified as Harish, was killed when a car hit the motorbike he was driving on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway near Padil on Monday.

The car, being driven by Anitha, from B.C. Road to Mangaluru, hit the rear of the motorbike that was also headed in the same direction. The accident took place at about 1.10 p.m., the police said. Though Harish was admitted to a nearby hospital immediately, the doctors declared him dead.

The accident took place owing to negligent and rash driving of the car driver, police said.

The Mangaluru Traffic South Police have registered a case in this connection under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Bangalore / death / road accident / travel and commuting / road transport / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.