‘Maintaining communal harmony my main focus’

While affirming his commitment to strengthen efforts in maintaining law and order in the city, new Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha on Friday said his primary focus will be on ensuring communal harmony in the city and facilitating interaction with people at all levels.

Talking to reporters here, Dr. Harsha said he will continue with the good policies and actions taken by his predecessor, Sandeep Patil, and other Police Commissioners, including those taken against illegal betting and gambling.

On the sale and the consumption of narcotic drugs in the city, Dr. Harsha said he will adopt a multi-pronged approach that he successfully used during his stint in Bengaluru.

The new Police Commissioner said he will work with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Laxmi Ganesh and his team in having a rule and time based strategy to tackle organised crime. With regard to investigation into the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha, Dr. Harsha said he will go through details of the investigation so far and suggest use of new scientific investigation tools, if necessary, to take the case to a logical conclusion.