Magnum founder Sudhir Ghate passes away

Sudhir P. Ghate, founder, chairman and managing director of Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt. Ltd., passed away in Mangaluru on October 22. He was 64. He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

He is the son of Sharada Ghate and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) general secretary late Prabhakar Ghate. Beginning his career as a partner with Ganesh & Sudhir Chartered Accountants in 1982, Ghate established Magnum in 1994 and made a name for himself in the advertisement business. Magnum went on to become a nationally known institution in public relations and advertisement. With 20 branches across India, over 500 executives and designers on its rolls, the company became a training ground for many youngsters.

He was active in politics and had served as general secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha in 1995. He was closely associated with senior BJP leaders, including A.B. Vajpayee, Sushma Swaraj, and Murli Manohar Joshi.

His demise has been condoled by RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale, Mukund and Prabhakar Bhat, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs Y. Bharath Shetty, Vedavyasa Kamath, Sanjeev Matandoor, Rajesh Naik and Umanath Kotian, and MLC Prathapsimha Nayak.