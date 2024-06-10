GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lightning arresters to be installed in four taluks: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Published - June 10, 2024 08:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada district in charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday.

Dakshina Kannada district in charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Dakshina Kannada district in charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said the district administration will install lightning arresters in Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba, and Sullia taluks that witness frequent human deaths and damage to properties due to lightning.

Speaking to reporters here after chairing a series of review meetings on preparations to face natural disasters in view of the current monsoon season, Mr. Rao said the region had witnessed many loss of life and damage to properties in the recent past. The region was prone to lightning because of the hilly terrain, he noted.

A typical arrester covers a radius of about 500 m to 1.5 km region and the administration would install them in four to five places in these regions on experimental basis, Mr. Rao said. The administration of Subrahmanya Temple at Kukke has already installed one, he said.

Mr. Rao said the administration has received complaints about illegal mining and transportation of laterite soil in different parts of the district. He said action would be taken against those involved in the illegal act irrespective of political allegiance or influence. Mines and Geology Department has to act in association with the police, he added.

Stabbing incident

Reacting to the stabbing incident reported from Boliyar in Konaje police limits on Sunday, Mr. Rao said the police have already apprehended three persons in this connection. He refuted the allegations by the BJP that the Congress government was responsible for the increasing unrest in society and said the government was taking action as per the law. Irrespective of caste, creed or religion, the Congress government would take action, the Minister added.

MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, MLC K Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, city Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, and others were present.

