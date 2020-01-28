‘LED lights will save 50%energy in govt. buildings’

Replacing conventional lighting system with LED lights in 27 government buildings in the city six months ago will help in energy savings between 50% and 52% per annum, according to Managing Director, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL), Mohammed Nazir.

Speaking at a Meet-the-Press organised by the Union of Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists here on Tuesday, he said that it will result in saving ₹ 1.41 crore electricity bill per year. It will also save carbon footprint of 1,494 tonnes per year. The carbon footprint will come down from 2,876 tonnes per year to 1,382 tonnes per year.

He said that work on the iconic Clock Tower at Hampankatta in the city has been completed at an estimated cost of ₹ 45 lakh. Initially, its cost had been estimated nearly at ₹ 1 crore.

These two (going for LED lights and building the Clock Tower) are among the 47 proposed projects completed under the Smart City mission. Of the total projects proposed, 24 are under progress, he said.