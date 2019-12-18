‘Implement underground drainage work properly’

District in-charge Secretary V. Ponnuraj on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the manner in which the underground drainage work in the city was being executed and directed the agencies concerned, including the Mangaluru City Corporation, to implement the work in an organised manner.

Chairing a district-level review meeting on the progress achieved under various works here, Mr. Ponnuraj said that agencies executing underground drainage pipeline work should collect details of houses, complexes and other buildings abutting a particular road before taking up the work. This would help the agency in providing new connections in the coming years.

Mr. Ponnuraj noted that underground drainage works under many heads, including Smart City, AMRUT project, ADB Tranche II, are going on in the city. He visited several project sites on Tuesday morning and inspected the progress of work. They are being executed without any proper plan, he told officials from civic agencies.

He said that executing agencies should have all the details of property around the project area. Therefore, the projects should be designed in that manner before its implementation.

Mr. Ponnuraj noted that the government has sanctioned ₹ 58 crore to repair the missing links of the underground drainage project executed under ADB I tranche and the agencies should utilise the funds properly.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner S. Ajith Kumar Hegde and others were present.