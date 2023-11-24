Govt. will sanction ₹50 crore for a world-class tourist attraction in Mangaluru: Minister

November 24, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh on Friday, November 24, said the government would release a special grant of ₹50 crore for constructing a world-class tourist attraction in Mangaluru.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ₹24.94 crore international-standard swimming pool at Yemmekere here built by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL). The Minister also inaugurated the 19th National Masters’ Swimming Championship on the occasion.

Mr. Suresh said Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA U.T. Khader had sought a world-class tourist centre for Mangaluru city. Accordingly, he will be arranging ₹50 crore grant, that was intended for tourism development in his district, to Mangaluru. The local administration has to identify and provide suitable government land for the project, he said.

The Minister appreciated the quality and standard of construction of the swimming pool and said such a pool was not available even in Bengaluru. The local children and youth should make use of the facility for better training and bring laurels to the State and the nation, he said.

Mr. Suresh said three Smart City projects were yet to get Central approval and urged Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was present, to get them sanctioned. Already, ₹749 crore were spent on various Smart City projects while 24 were still ongoing. His department had released ₹25 crore to Mangaluru City Corporation for development works. There should be no politics in development, he said, adding that he could bring new projects to Mangaluru as he was also the Planning Minister.

Mega lighthouse

Mr. Khader said with the present lighthouse at the Bavuta Gudde losing its sheen, a mega lighthouse with a revolving restaurant could become the city’s major tourist attraction and urged the Minister to sanction the same.

Two twin railway underpass works were in progress at Mahakalipadpu on the road leading to Jeppinamogaru and further south of Mangaluru that could provide unhindered entry and exit to and from the city. Similarly, the Nantoor junction traffic jam should also be addressed. Only when adequate infrastructure was available, the city could see overall development, he said.

Mr. Kateel urged the Minister to get the land identified for the Netravati waterfront promenade cleared of encroachment by private people. Nanthoor and KPT Junction underpass works were under progress, and so was the Kulur six-lane bridge, he said. The State government should expedite forest land clearance for various highway projects in the district, he demanded. The MP also urged Mr. Suresh to release funds for the already-sanctioned projects.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru South MLA, and Sudheer Shetty Kannur, Mayor, were among those present.

Smart City works not useful, Minister

Mr. Suresh on Friday regretted many of the Mangaluru Smart City works were neither useful to people nor would they generate revenues to the Mangaluru City Corporation.

He said the State government bears half of the ₹1,000 crore funds for the Smart City projects. Other cities chosen for the project have built sports complex, market complex, etc. Mangaluru being the healthcare and education hub, deserved to have some useful projects.

The government would ensure useful projects would come up in the coming days, he said.